ORTONVILLE, Minn. — Officials are investigating after the body of a deceased man was found Thursday, Oct. 12, near the Minnesota River dam in Ortonville, Minn.

The Big Stone County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 11:46 a.m. Thursday that a body had been discovered at the location. Responding officers found the body of a deceased male and requested that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension process the scene and assist in the investigation.

The body was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s office for an autopsy. As a result, the cause of death is pending at this time. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

Big Stone Sheriff Mark Brown and Ortonville Police Chief Jason Mork are asking that the public stay away from areas that law enforcement have closed and areas where law enforcement are continuing the investigation. It is expected that the area of the dam will be closed to the public until late afternoon on Friday, Oct. 13.

The officers said their investigation indicates that there is no danger to the public.