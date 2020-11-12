OGEMA, Minn. — A robber armed with a semiautomatic rifle made off with an undetermined amount of cash in a robbery on Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to a news release from the White Earth Police Department.

Officers were called at 7:22 p.m. to the M&W Convenience Store at 401 2nd St. in Ogema. When officers arrived, there was no sign of the robber.

This case is under investigation by the White Earth Police Department and FBI Headwaters Safe Trail Task Force, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Police ask that anyone with information contact the White Earth Police Department at 218-983-3281 or 218-983-3201.