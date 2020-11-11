ST. PAUL -- Three 19-year-old men have been charged by the U.S. attorney’s office in connection with recent violent carjackings in the Twin Cities.

Federal charges against Delaney Nicholas Harris, of Chicago, as well as Joshoamei Deangelo Richardson and James Brock Williams Jr., both of St. Paul, were announced Monday, Nov. 9, by U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald.

Harris was charged with aiding and abetting carjacking. Richardson and Williams were charged with aiding and abetting carjacking as well as firearms violations.

The three have made initial court appearances and have been ordered to remain in detention pending further proceedings.

“This disturbing spike in carjackings throughout the Twin Cities has not gone unnoticed by federal law enforcement. This is unacceptable and we will not hesitate to hold accountable individuals who perpetrate this type of violence in our communities,” MacDonald said in a news release.

According to court documents, Minneapolis police officers responded at about 6:30 p.m. on June 1 to a carjacking report in the downtown area of Park Avenue South and Washington Avenue. A witness told officers that two men, one later identified as Harris, the second who remains unidentified, approached a man who was leaving his vehicle and threw him to the ground.

One man showed a gun, threatened to kill the man and demanded his car keys. The witness also said Harris was holding a red plastic cup just before the incident. The cup was located by officers and fingerprints and DNA that matched Harris’ were later found, court documents said.

On Aug. 25 in St. Paul, Richardson and Williams used force and violence, while displaying a firearm, to steal a 2012 Dodge Charger, court documents said. Williams held a firearm and demanded the driver give him the vehicle’s keys and threatened to kill him as he exited the Charger, court documents said. Williams and Richardson then fled the scene in the Charger.

Attorneys for Williams and Richardson declined to comment further on the charges, and a call to Harris’ attorney was not immediately returned.



