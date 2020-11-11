MOORHEAD — A Moorhead man who sparked a standoff with police will serve 10 years in prison on firearms charges.

Miguel Cooley Jr., 21, started the standoff Feb. 6 at an apartment near Minnesota State University Moorhead when U.S. marshals went to arrest him.

About two hours into the interaction, he surrendered after officers shot pepper balls through a window into the bedroom he was refusing to leave.

In the sentencing Tuesday, Nov. 10, Cooley was also ordered to complete drug abuse treatment.

Cooley is the son of Miguel Cooley Sr., who is serving 35 years in prison for fatally shooting Gabriel Perez outside of the now-closed Main Avenue McDonalds in Fargo in 2018.