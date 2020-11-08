GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — A Lake County man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash where a Litchfield man was found dead Saturday, Nov, 7, according to a report from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

A damaged Ford truck was found on the 600 Road, west of the Sawbill Trail, at 6 a.m. by the Cook County Sheriff's Office and a man's body was found on the roadway. The dead man was identified as William Jay Evans, 55, from Litchfield.

Investigators determined that Evans was a passenger in the truck and the driver, a 36-year-old Isabella man, had left the scene. The driver was found and arrested at a residence in Lake County and is being held in the Cook County Jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide.

The same truck was earlier involved in a high-speed pursuit in Lake County overnight. Authorities said the driver admitted to consuming alcohol, however blood alcohol results were not available as of Sunday.

The official cause of death will be confirmed by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.