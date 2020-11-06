FARGO — A man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Fargo has been arrested in Wisconsin after police say he shot and injured two officers there early Friday, Nov. 6.

Delafield (Wis.) Police Chief Erik Kehl confirmed to media outlets that Nathanael Ray Benton, 23, of Fargo, was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. Friday in a field near a shopping center in Delafield. Authorities say Benton was involved in a hit-and-run crash before he shot at two officers in Waukesha County, Wis., Fargo Police spokeswoman Jessica Schindeldecker said in a statement.

Fargo police had been searching for Benton, who is suspected of shooting Nathan Crawford in the head, according to an incident report filed in Cass County District Court. Crawford reported the incident around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.

Cass County prosecutors filed a Class A felony charge of attempted murder against Benton on Monday, Nov. 2.

If charges are filed against Benton in Wisconsin, he would have to face them before he is extradited to North Dakota.