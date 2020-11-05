WILLMAR, Minn. — A juvenile is back with their family and a man has been arrested after law enforcement executed a search warrant Wednesday night, Nov. 4, after a reported kidnapping.

A person reported the possible kidnapping Wednesday afternoon at the law enforcement center in Willmar, Minn., according to a news release from the Willmar Police Department

The person explained that he had paid a man to pick up his 14-year-old nephew from Texas and bring him back to Willmar. The man, identified as Edgard Talavera-Latino, 44, of Willmar, reportedly told the person that he had the man's nephew but needed more money for picking the juvenile up.

Law enforcement went to the residence where the juvenile was believed to be and executed a search warrant.

The teen was found, and is healthy and back with family members.

Talavera-Latino was found a short time later in Stearns County. He is held in the Kandiyohi County Jail on charges of kidnapping for ransom, false imprisonment and deprivation of parental rights.

Another 32-year-old man was arrested at the residence for violating an order for protection and a domestic-abuse-no-contact order.