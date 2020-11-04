FOREST CITY, Minn. — A 55-year-old man was arrested following an armed standoff Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 3, with law enforcement, according to Meeker County, Minn., Sheriff Brian Cruze.

According to Cruze, the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation around 1 p.m. in Forest City, Minn., where they learned that Mark Gapinski had barricaded himself in a home after pointing a high powered rifle at a person and threatening to kill them.

The person also reported that Gapinski fired a round after the person left. The person was not injured in the incident.

A negotiation team and SWAT were called in after law enforcement secured the residence and told neighbors to either shelter in place or evacuate the area. Gapinski refused to come out of the house, despite talking to negotiators sporadically throughout the afternoon.

After losing contact with Gapinski, he stepped out of the house around 5:11 p.m. and he was arrested by SWAT members without further incident. The firearm reportedly used in the incident was found in the residence after law enforcement executed a search warrant on the home.

Gapinski was charged with second-degree assault, domestic assault and terroristic threats. He is currently in the Meeker County Jail.