NORTHERN TOWNSHIP-- A man and woman were injured during a mid-day knife assault north of Bemidji on Tuesday. One woman is in custody awaiting arraignment, according to a report from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident took place on the 2000 block of Whiting Road, north of Bemidji in Northern Township.

According to a report from the male victim, Kathleen Marie Martin, 34, of Ponemah, forcibly entered his residence Tuesday afternoon. Martin, an ex-girlfriend of the victim, then stabbed him and a female resident. Martin then fled the residence in a vehicle.

Beltrami County Sheriff’s deputies and Bemidji police officers responded to the scene. An officer was heard saying, “Male party stabbed at the chest, losing a lot of blood,” over the scanner around 12:30 p.m.

Bemidji Ambulance Services transported the two victims to the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center emergency room for care, according to the release.

Martin was arrested a short time later in her vehicle by a Beltrami County deputy. She is currently in custody pending charges of burglary and two counts of second-degree assault causing great bodily harm. An arraignment is expected to take place Thursday morning.

Law enforcement has not released any further information about the identities nor the conditions of the two victims at this time.