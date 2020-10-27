NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. — An Otter Tail County man who had at least 28 DWI arrests on his record has died.

67-year-old Danny Bettcher of New York Mills, Minn., died of natural causes at his home. He had recently served time in a Minnesota state prison, but was released this past summer.

Bettcher had DWI arrests dating back to the 1980s. In a WDAY News interview years ago, he said that "he just liked to drink." At one point, his 28-DWI arrest history was a record in the state.

Family said in his obituary that while his life may be described as wayward, Bettcher would help anyone with anything, and had a heart of gold.