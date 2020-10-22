ST. PAUL -- The Drug Enforcement Administration is holding its 19th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day across multiple locations in Minnesota, as well as North and South Dakota, on Saturday, Oct. 24.

The event aims to educate the public about the dangers of prescription drug abuse by urging people who have prescriptions they are no longer using to dispose of them safely.

“We encourage everyone to let us help dispose of their unused and unwanted medications so that they don’t end up being diverted for unintended purposes — like ending up in the school yard, watersheds or being sold on the street,” said Richard Salter Jr., DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge, in a statement.

Acceptable prescriptions include solid forms, patches, capsules, tablets and e-cigarette devices with batteries taken out. Illegal drugs, intravenous solutions, other liquid drugs and sharp objects will not be accepted.

The event is also happening in Iowa, Nebraska and North and South Dakota.

People can locate a collection site at deatakeback.com. Disposal is free and anonymous. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency have directions on how to safely dispose of extraneous prescription drugs at home given the COVID-19 pandemic.



