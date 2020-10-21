SPRING LAKE PARK — A husband and wife were arrested Monday night, Oct. 19, at their Spring Lake Park, Minn., home after agents from the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force executed a search warrant related to drug trafficking in Minnesota, according to Task Force Sgt. Ross Ardoff.

According to Ardoff, agents recovered 15.21 pounds of methamphetamine, more than $73,000 in cash and a .44 magnum handgun following a search of the couple's residence and a storage unit in the man's name near their home the following morning.

An investigation by law enforcement revealed that the man was the source of large amounts of methamphetamine being trafficked in west central Minnesota as well as into other parts of Minnesota.

The man and woman, both age 51, are being held in the Anoka County Jail and the case is still under investigation.

The Anoka-Hennepin Violent Crimes Enforcement Team, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Spring Lake Park Police Department assisted the Task Force investigation.