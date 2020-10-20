EVELETH, Minn. — A 29-year-old man was taken into custody after a shooting at an Eveleth, Minn., Subway restaurant Monday morning, Oct. 19.

Jamar Maurice Smith, 29, was taken into custody Monday evening in Virginia, Minn., according to the Eveleth Police Department. Smith was booked at the St. Louis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault with a firearm and domestic assault.

Police were called to Subway, 551 Hat Trick Ave., just after 10:20 a.m., when it was reported that a man had shot into a white Pontiac parked outside the restaurant. Police said the suspect was seen approaching the shooting scene on foot.

Eveleth Police Chief Tim Koivunen said the Pontiac left the scene before officers arrived, but authorities found the car on northbound U.S. Highway 53, near the State Highway 135 bridge. Koivunen said a male passenger was taken to the Essentia Health-Virginia emergency room, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the head; a female driver was reported to have minor injuries after being assaulted. Koivunen did not provide details on the man's condition.

Koivunen said the victims were known to Smith, but police did not provide any further information on any suspected motive for the shooting.

Smith, nicknamed "Band-Aid," was once arrested on a firearms charge related to the 2017 New Year's Day homicide of Kyle Androsky in Superior, but that case was later dismissed.