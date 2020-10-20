CASS LAKE -- Four people were arrested in Monday for a large quantity of illegal drugs and paraphernalia found in a residence near Cass Lake.

On Oct. 19, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department along with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for illegal drugs at a residence south of Cass Lake, according to a Tuesday release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

During the search, officers located suspected heroin, multiple scheduled prescription pills, suspected methamphetamine and a large amount of drug paraphernalia. Four individuals were arrested stemming from the search warrant. Multiple children were also placed on holds and removed from the residence, the release said.

Tyron Miguel Turner, 25, of Southfield, Mich., and Devaughn Lee Caselberry, 28, of Detroit, Mich., were arrested for possession for drugs.

Amber Seven Fairbanks, 33, of Cass Lake, was arrested for storing methamphetamine paraphernalia in presence of children and possession of drugs.

Steven Edward Whitefeather Jr., 21, of Cass Lake, was arrested for multiple outstanding warrants.

The Leech Lake Tribal Police Department is seeking the public’s help with obtaining information to related crimes in the area.

With information related to the sales or possession of illegal drugs within the Leech Lake Reservation, contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department Narcotic Investigators at (218) 335-7118, or via tips@llpolice.org.