ST. PAUL -- Police announced Monday, Oct. 12, they’ve arrested a 42-year-old woman in connection to a shooting that killed a 44-year-old woman and injured another in St. Paul.

Officers took Nicole Love Smith, of St. Paul, into custody Sunday at police headquarters and she was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of murder. LaWanda Marie Wade, of St. Paul, was identified as the woman who died.

Police responded to the West Side on Saturday about 9:30 p.m. and found Wade shot in the back parking lot of an apartment building on Stevens Street near Stryker Avenue. Another woman was discovered with a gunshot wound to the arm. Paramedics took both to Regions Hospital, where Wade was pronounced dead.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, which marked the 26th homicide of the year in St. Paul.



