Khadka Bahadar Ghale, 33, was sentenced Sept. 15 in Becker County District Court.

According to court records, about 9:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 2019, Ghale went to a Lake Park, Minn., residence after meeting a woman who lived there. They had met on a dating website. He brought alcohol and was drinking, according to court records. He went to the bathroom and was gone for a long time.

A woman at the house said she saw Ghale come out of the bathroom naked, and a preteen girl walked out behind him, according to court documents. Ghale told the woman that the girl “made him do it to her,” and begged the girl’s mother not to call 911. He tried to take the phone away from her when she called 911.

According to court records, the girl told her mother that Ghale had sex with her and made her drink alcohol. The girl was crying and visibly upset when a deputy arrived at 2:22 a.m. Ghale was found and arrested in Grand Forks four hours later.

District Judge Jay Carlson also ordered Ghale to pay a $50 fine and $140 in court fees from his prison wages. He was ordered to register as a predatory offender.