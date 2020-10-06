ALEXANDRIA, Minn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a Moorhead man who police say fled from a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy and crashed a stolen car into a power pole in Alexandria early Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Rafael Buenfil, 37, was an inmate with the Otter Tail County Detention Center who did not return from a furlough and was considered to have escaped on Sept. 22 after he was released so he could attend his mother's funeral in Fergus Falls, Minn.

The incident in Alexandria began at 2:16 a.m., when the deputy tried to pull over a vehicle that was speeding. The driver, later identified Buenfil, continued eastbound on Third Avenue, according to police.

Because of the vehicle’s speed and the driver’s disregard for public safety, the deputy shut his emergency lights off to prevent a pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office.

Seconds later, the deputy saw sparks and a bright flash and found the vehicle had crashed into a power pole. The driver and a passenger fled. The passenger was caught a short distance from the vehicle.

After the vehicle crashed, deputies learned the vehicle was stolen out of Fergus Falls.

Anyone with information about Buenfil's whereabouts is asked to contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office at 218-998-8555.