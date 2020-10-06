DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A Frazee, Minn., woman has been convicted on two counts of felony first-degree criminal sexual conduct. She was acquitted on a third felony charge.

Monika Jeanmarie Demarrias, 18, was found guilty Oct. 1 in Becker County District Court of sexually assaulting three children under the age of 8 multiple times from Jan. 1 to Aug. 5, according to court records.

The charges were filed after a forensic interview with the oldest victim by the Red River Child Advocacy Center.

The assaults occurred in a residence in Becker County, and the oldest victim said she was afraid to tell sooner because Demarrias frightened her with a knife and threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone, according to the juvenile court complaint.

The oldest victim said she witnessed some of the assaults on the younger two victims. The victims were often tied up and gagged during the sexual assaults. Physical assaults included choking, beating and holding the younger ones out a high window by their legs as if planning to drop them, according to court records.

The trial started Sept. 30 and ended Oct. 1. Demarrias was charged under Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction and will be sentenced under that jurisdiction. Demarrias, who came to Becker County from Yankton, S.D., was ordered to remain at the West Central Minnesota Regional Juvenile Center in Moorhead, Minn., until sentencing.