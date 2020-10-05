LITCHFIELD, Minn. — A shooting victim was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis with critical injuries following a shooting around 10:58 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, in Litchfield Township, Meeker County.

According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, the shooting was first reported when the victim, Tyeson Schaumburg, 34, of rural Litchfield, was brought to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. The initial investigation revealed the shooting took place in the 23900 block of Minnesota Highway 22 in Litchfield Township.

Two arrests have been made in connection with the shooting: an 18-year-old from rural Grove City and an 18-year-old from rural Litchfield. The Sheriff's Office news release said the suspects have been booked into the Meeker County Jail pending formal charges.

The investigation into the shooting remains open and active.