LIBERTY TOWNSHIP -- A Bemidji man is now in custody after discharging his weapon at law enforcement on Thursday, according to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

Lukas R. Dudley, 28, of Bemidji was arraigned in Beltrami County District Court on Friday, Oct. 2, with a felony for second-degree assault, a felony for reckless discharge of a firearm and gross misdemeanor obstruction of legal process.

According to the release, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received a call at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, originating from the 17000 block of Highway 89 Northwest, reporting concern for a family member who was displaying erratic behavior and was armed with a handgun. During the call it was reported that Dudley began to discharge the weapon in and around the home.

As Beltrami County deputies arrived on the scene they found Dudley walking on State Highway 89 near the home. Immediately the subject confronted the deputies, pointing the weapon at them and discharged the handgun, the release said.

The subject with the handgun, later identified as Dudley, was found to be a person of interest from an earlier reported forced entry of a dwelling in the Wilton area where it was alleged that this person entered the home and took a loaded handgun and ammunition during the burglary. It had also been reported that the subject had made threats toward law enforcement.

As law enforcement continued to arrive on scene they established a perimeter and began negotiations to surrender the weapon, but as they did so, Dudley charged at their position with the gun raised and fired the gun in their direction. Dudley then walked back toward his residence, randomly firing the gun, where he then confronted two deputies on the roadway, the release said.

One of the deputies was then able to deploy a less lethal taser at Dudley and deputies were able to take him into custody without further incident at approximately at 2:04 p.m. No law enforcement officer discharged a firearm throughout the incident.

Dudley is being held in the Beltrami County Jail with bail amounts established by the court of $75,000 without conditions and $50,000 with conditions.

The incident is currently under investigation.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, Conservation Officers of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Bemidji Police Department, Red Lake Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance Service.