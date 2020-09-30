ST. PAUL -- A man suspected of shooting at St. Paul officers Monday night was found in St. Cloud Tuesday, Sept. 29, and died after law enforcement officers shot him, according to St. Cloud police.

“Officers blocked the suspect vehicle in with an armored vehicle and attempted to take him into custody at which time the male exited the vehicle with a firearm,” police said in a statement.

St. Cloud officers were assisting St. Paul police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in finding the man, and “multiple officers from each of the agencies fired their weapons at the suspect stopping him from further action,” the statement continued.

Police attempted life-saving efforts, as did staff from Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, but the man died at the scene.

A woman in the suspect’s vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the incident and is being treated at St. Cloud Hospital. Police did not say how she was injured.

The man, whose name was not released Tuesday, was wanted for shooting at St. Paul officers and a carjacking on Monday night. He was found about 6 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot in St. Cloud.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the shooting.

On Monday just before 6 p.m., two officers responded to a 911 call about suspicious activity on St. Paul’s East Side. They attempted to detain a man, who resisted and all three fell to the ground in the 900 block of Algonquin Avenue, according to St. Paul police.

Police said the man broke free, ran, pulled a gun and shot at the officers. At least one officer returned fire.

An officer’s finger was dislocated during the struggle with the suspect on Monday, but no other injuries were reported.

Police pursued the man, who escaped. A short time later, a man with a gun carjacked a female nearby.

Earlier Tuesday, Paul Kuntz, president of the St. Paul Police Federation, said it “feels as if people are emboldened to take shots at law enforcement. ... That’s scary for cops, but should also feel scary for everyday citizens.”

He doesn’t have the answers about why -- it could be anti-law enforcement sentiment since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody or that people don’t believe there will be repercussions for their actions, Kuntz said.



