ST. PAUL — A 17-year-old St. Paul male has been charged in the shooting and attempted robbery of a 15-year-old male from Willmar Tuesday, Sept. 22, in St. Paul, according to the court records.

According to the charging document, Quentavies Casadon Dickerson attempted to rob the Willmar teen and two others with him after the teenager had made a marijuana purchase from Dickerson.

Initial reports from law enforcement stated that there were two 16-year-old females from Willmar with the teen during the shooting, but the charging document lists a 17-year-old male and a 21-year-old woman as being with the Willmar 15-year-old during the shooting.

Dickerson faces one count of felony first-degree assault and three counts of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and could possibly face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and or a $30,000 fine for each count. If a 16- or 17-year-old juvenile is charged with a felony-level offense, the court proceeding is public and the records are public.

Dickerson was identified through a Snapchat video taken by one of the victims. During a Thursday, Sept. 24, search warrant of his house, he was arrested and admitted to the attempted drug deal and that he was carrying the gun after first attempting to blame the victims for the crime.

In the charging document, the 17-year-old male said that when they arrived for the buy, Dickerson got into the back of their car and displayed a gun, saying "Give the money or one of you guys are getting popped."

The 17-year-old then exited the vehicle, went to the suspect's door, opened it and attempted to disarm Dickerson.

During the ensuing struggle, Dickerson ended up in the front seat and wrestled with the driver of the vehicle, identified as the 21-year-old woman, over the firearm.

The 15-year-old Willmar male then was able to put Dickerson in a chokehold from behind outside of the vehicle and they both stumbled toward the vehicle, where a gunshot was heard and the Willmar teenager was seen with a gunshot to his face.

According to the charging document, the 21-year-old woman driver immediately grabbed her phone to record the attempted robbery on Snapchat. A video of that recording was later recovered by law enforcement and used to help apprehend Dickerson.

The 21-year-old woman also told officers that she was kicked in the face by Dickerson and was later punched in the face multiple times by him after he lost control of the gun during the struggle.

Dickerson told law enforcement that while he has anger problems and that he did not intend to rob or shoot anyone. He said he only brought out his gun after the Willmar 15-year-old male wasn't happy with the quality of marijuana and he thought the trio would try to leave without paying.

Dickerson told law enforcement that the 15-year-old teen was "gouging his eyes from behind" and when the 15-year-old teen "charged at him," Dickerson raised the gun, pointed it at the teen's head and pulled the trigger.

The gun was recovered by law enforcement after Dickerson told them where it was.

The Willmar 15-year-old male is expected to recover from the gunshot injury but his injuries are considered severe, according to St. Paul police.