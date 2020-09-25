MENAHGA, Minn. — Authorities have charged a 17-year-old in connection to the shooting death of Menahga, Minn., teen Sept. 18.

Logan Daniel Keranen, 17, of Menahga is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Public court documents reveal details of the incident, including evidence that a shotgun was used to kill Michael Erickson at a friend's home.

The documents allege that Keranen grabbed a shotgun from a safe in his house to show it off. He says the gun went off while Erickson was lying in bed sleeping. But autopsy results show the barrel of gun was placed directly on Erickson's face, then fired. A medical examiner ruled the cause of death is homicide.

Keranen appeared before a judge this week, then was released to his parents. It's not clear if he'll be tried as an adult.

The family of Michael Erickson has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the financial burden related to his death.