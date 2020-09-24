ST. PAUL — A 15-year-old Willmar, Minn., boy who was shot in the face during an apparent drug deal gone bad Tuesday, Sept. 22, in St. Paul is expected to recover physically but it will take some time, according to law enforcement.

According to St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders, no arrests have been made in the shooting that involved three Willmar teens, including two 16-year-old girls, who were attempting to make a drug purchase from an unknown suspect who then tried to rob the trio with a gun.

Linders said, according to witnesses, the trio attempted to disarm the suspect, during the course of which, one of the Willmar females was punched in the face by the suspect and the male teenager was shot in the face by the suspect. The suspect then fled the scene.

As of Thursday morning, Sept. 24, the suspect has not been found, but a K-9 officer did find possible evidence scattered around the scene, including in a yard a short distance away.