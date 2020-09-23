ST. PAUL — A 15-year-old was critically injured after someone shot him in St. Paul on Tuesday, Sept. 22, police said.

He was shot in the face in the North End just after 6 p.m., according to preliminary information from police.

There were no immediate arrests, said Steve Linders, a St. Paul police spokesman.

According to witnesses, the teenager and two friends— both 16-year-old girls from Wilmar — had made plans to make a purchase from the suspect. They met on Park Street, and when the male suspect got into the car the teenagers were sitting in, he pulled a gun in an attempt to rob them, Linders said.

A fight then took place, and the three teens attempted to disarm the suspect. One of the teens was punched in the face by the man and the teenage boy was shot in the face. The man ran from the scene after the gunshot echoed down the street, Linders said.

The teen who was shot was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but was in stable condition as of Tuesday night, Linders said.