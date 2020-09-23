BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Authorities say they are investigating a suspicious fire in Brooklyn Center in which someone early Wednesday, Sept. 23, burned down the garage of a home that had a large Trump re-election sign in the front yard.

The home’s garage was also spray-painted with “Biden 2020” and “BLM” and the circle-A anarchy symbol, Brooklyn Center police Cmdr. Garett Flesland said in a statement. The “Trump 2020” sign was also destroyed.

“This fire is considered suspicious and our investigation remains extremely active,” Flesland said.

Just before 4 am, Brooklyn Center police officers and firefighters were called to a report of an explosion and fire in the area of 69th Avenue North and Morgan Avenue North. Officers saw a garage on fire at a home in the 6900 block of Morgan Ave N.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, but not before the detached three-car garage and three vehicles were destroyed. There was minor damage to the house. No injuries were reported.

Officers and firefighters were able to save the three dogs and five puppies from the home, Flesland said.

The homeowner, Deana Molla, wrote on her Facebook page that her family was “targeted by BLM/Antifa.”

“We woke up to a loud explosion, and saw that our camper was on fire, along with both of Dennis’ trucks, his garage and our entire back yard,” she wrote. “Thank God our main house is safe. We are safe. Our children are safe.”

In addition to the Brooklyn Center police and fire departments, the investigation includes the Hennepin County Crime Lab, Hennepin County Fire Investigation Team, Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office, ATF and FBI.

The Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification of those responsible for the fire. The arson tip hotline -800-723-2020.