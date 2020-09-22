MONTEVIDEO, Minn. — Braxton Monte Anderson, 35, of Montevideo, will serve a 68-month sentence for his conviction of criminal vehicular homicide in the accident that took the life of his passenger, Brittany Lynn Schulz, 20, of Appleton.

Judge Dwayne Knutsen on Tuesday, Sept. 22, in Chippewa County District Court in Montevideo sentenced Anderson to the presumptive sentence of 68 months.

He ordered Anderson to serve a minimum of 45 and one-third months of the time in confinement, and allowed the remainder to be served under supervised release provided he commits no disciplinary offenses in prison. Knutsen also ordered Anderson to make restitution, which is yet to be determined. He credited the defendant for 253 days served in jail since his arrest.

A Chippewa County jury on Aug. 6 found Anderson guilty of the offense. Anderson was driving a 1995 Saturn at 5:46 p.m. Aug. 6, 2019, when he made a left turn in front of a 2007 Cadillac Escalade at the parking lot to the Goose Bar in Watson. He was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time, according to the criminal complaint.

The victim’s mother, Rose Schulz, told the court before sentencing that her daughter’s death was like a “horrible, horrible dream” that never ended. “I lost someone special. You took my daughter’s choice for life away forever,” she told Anderson.

Anderson told the judge before sentencing that he was “truly sorry for what happened.” He said he was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time, and has committed himself to a life of sobriety and found Jesus. He asked the judge for mercy in sentencing.

Prosecutors asked for the maximum 80-month sentence that sentencing guidelines allow for the offense if committed by an offender with a previous drug possession conviction.