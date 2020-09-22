HAMMOND, Minn. — Three men and a woman — the wife of one of the men — have been charged with attempted murder after two people were beaten with baseball bats in Hammond, Minn.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Wabasha County in southeast Minnesota, about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 7, Wabasha County dispatch received a call indicating a fire in Hammond. Officers were dispatched to the scene, but could not find a fire. However, Wabasha County Sheriff's Deputy Anthony Cole went to a residence with lights on and spoke to Zachary Lutzke, who identified the phone number used to make the call about the fire as belonging to his boss, identified as Victim 1 in the complaint.

This led investigators on a path through several witnesses, said Chief Deputy James Warren, over the course of four or five days to determine what had happened.

According to Warren and the criminal complaint, sometime in the late hours of Sept. 6 or early hours of Sept. 7, several individuals with baseball bats attacked Victim 1 and Victim 2. Several witnesses — including the brother of Victim 2 and Lutzke's sister — said Joshua Daniel Larson, 40, of Millville, Minn., and "his crew" attacked the victims with baseball bats.

According to Lutzke's sister, who was not named in the complaint, Daniel Walter Luhmann, 50, of Hammond, swung a bat first, then Larson and others began swinging bats at the victims. At one point, Larson took Victim 1's cellphone.

Detectives interviewed the second victim in the hospital where his injuries included a broken jaw, broken cheekbone, fractured eye socket and skull fractures, bruises and scrapes. The victim identified the assailants as Larson and his wife, Stephanie Lucille Larson.

The victim also saw a man, later identified as Elliott Bertram Glamm, 50, of Elgin, Minn., who participated in the altercation.

On the morning of Sept. 7, a baseball bat was retrieved from the Lutzke residence.

The first victim suffered injuries due to being struck with a wooden handle or a bat that had nails pounded through it. He has injuries consistent with such a weapon, the complaint notes.

A search warrant executed at the Larsons' residence found an aluminum bat in Stephanie Larson's truck, and a .22 caliber long gun in the master bedroom.

While being interviewed by detectives, Stephanie Larson eventually admitted she was present during the attack, according to the complaint. Joshua Larson also admitted being present, but denied participating. He said he saw Elliott Glamm beat up one of the victims. He also stated he wasn't aware of the gun found in his home.

On Sept. 14, Glamm called the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office and told a detective he was really drunk on the night of Sept. 6-7, but recalled seeing a group of people walking toward some trailers and he followed. A fight broke out and Glamm said he was hit in the head. He said he saw Luhmann get hit as well.

Four individuals were charged in Wabasha County Court in reference to the incident: