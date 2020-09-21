MOORHEAD, Minn. — A Moorhead man has been accused of swearing at a local TV reporter before smashing the windshield of the reporter’s news vehicle.

John Fitzgerald Klimmer, 52, was arrested and charged Sept. 15 with misdemeanors of fourth-degree damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Citations filed in the case did not detail the incident, but a police report obtained Monday, Sept. 21, say Klimmer approached Valley News Live reporter Joshua Peguero shortly before 4 p.m. near the Moorhead Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, 2810 Second Ave. N.

According to the report, Peguero was setting up his equipment to do a story when Klimmer asked him what he was covering. Klimmer walked away after Peguero said he was covering the weather, but Klimmer said, “F--- the media.”

After asking several times if Peguero had insurance, Klimmer swung a ratchet strap — a strap with a heavy ratchet crank on one end that is used to tie down cargo — at the windshield of the news vehicle Peguero had driven to the location, the report said.

Officers who responded to the scene said they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from Klimmer, the report said.