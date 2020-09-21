DULUTH — A 26-year-old man was arrested after police say he fired a gun on Interstate 35 in Duluth and crashed a car on Miller Trunk Highway.

The incident began at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, when the man and a woman were having a verbal argument and the man "fired his gun out of the window" as the woman drove on I-35 near the "can of worms," police spokesperson Ingrid Hornibrook said Monday morning, Sept. 21.

The gunfire did not cause any injuries, Hornibrook said.

Shortly after the report of shots fired, police found the car crashed near the 4700 block of Miller Trunk Highway.

Hornibrook said when the woman driving pulled over and got out OF the car, the man "drove off and crashed a short time later."

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was then arrested and booked at the St. Louis County Jail under preliminary charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, second-degree assault, carrying while intoxicated, and driving while impaired.