COTTONWOOD, Minn. — More than three pounds of methamphetamine and an incendiary device were found by law enforcement Thursday, Sept. 17, during the raid of a suspected methamphetamine lab in rural Yellow Medicine County, according to the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force.

Agents executed a search warrant at rural Yellow Medicine County residence near Cottonwood where they located a suspected liquid methamphetamine conversion lab, according to the news release from the task force. They recovered 3.55 pounds of methamphetamine in various stages of the conversion process, along with chemicals and pieces of equipment commonly used to convert liquid methamphetamine into crystal form.

Agents also found a Molotov cocktail type incendiary device which was disposed of by the Bloomington Bomb Squad. Bay West Environmental Services was engaged to assist with the cleanup and disposal of chemical products found inside the residence.

The case is still under investigation.