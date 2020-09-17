DULUTH — A Wisconsin man was charged with drunken driving for the 19th time after being stopped going the wrong way on Interstate 35 in Carlton County, Minn.

The Minnesota State Patrol arrested Daniel Thomas Hanson, 58, of New Richmond, Wis., on Aug. 28 after he was found traveling northbound in the southbound lane of I-35 in Carlton County, according to the criminal complaint.

Troopers pulled Hanson over, approached his vehicle and noticed a quarter of a bottle of vodka next to him. He had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech, the complaint said.

Hanson admitted to consuming alcohol that day, the complaint said. A preliminary breath test showed a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.238 — nearly three times the legal limit.

Court records show Hanson has been convicted of 10 DWIs in Minnesota. He also has eight convictions for operating a vehicle while intoxicated in Wisconsin, including a felony OWI in 2016 in St. Croix County, Wis.

Hanson's license was canceled Aug. 28. He faces two felony counts of DWI; each carries a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and a $7,000 fine. He also faces a gross misdemeanor and two misdemeanor charges.