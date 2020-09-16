DULUTH — A man was being treated overnight Tuesday, Sept. 15, for a life-threatening, self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head after authorities say he kidnapped a woman and led police officers on a 60-mile chase.

International Falls police responded at about 5 p.m. to a report of a woman being forced into a van by a man with whom she had a prior relationship, according to a release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. and began a pursuit that reached speeds of 80 mph. The driver eventually pulled into a motel parking lot along Highway 53 in Orr, Minn., and stopped.

The kidnapping victim exited vehicle and fled to a wooded area. At about the same time officers heard a single gunshot from inside the van, according to the release, and found the suspect with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Investigators found a handgun inside the van.

No officers were injured and none discharged their weapons, according to the release.