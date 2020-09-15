The identity of the officer involved in the shooting has not been disclosed, but that person has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is customary, Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman told the Duluth City Council Monday, Sept. 14. He said the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigation should be completed within 60 days.

Police were responding to a report Saturday of a physical domestic disturbance when the shot was fired. The suspect, who authorities have not yet named publicly, was taken to a local hospital, treated and then released into police custody. The suspect was booked at the St. Louis County Jail for probable cause of committing domestic assault, but a Sunday morning update from police said that the person would not be charged with that crime.

No information has been released regarding the events leading up to the shooting, or if any charges are pending.