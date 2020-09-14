The Rochester Police Department were called to the Olympik Village Apartments at 402 31st St. NE about 1:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a possible deceased person.

A family member on Sunday said that they had not heard from a 23-year-old woman since Thursday, Sept. 10, and went to her apartment to check on her.

Unable to get into the lower-level apartment via the door, a relative entered through a bedroom window shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday and found the woman's 2-year-old child unresponsive. Police were called and they found the woman also dead in another part of the apartment.

On Monday morning, Sept. 14, police identified the pair as Keona Sade Foote, 23, and her daughter, 2-year-old Miyona Zayla Miller. Their deaths are the third and fourth homicides in Rochester in 2020.

Police confirmed Sunday night that they are investigating the incident as a homicide and that both the woman and the child died of trauma. The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will perform autopsies to determine the cause of death for each, according to a statement from police.

Rochester police Lt. Tom Faudskar said police identified a suspect in the homicide as Renard Lydell Carter. Police learned Carter, 29, whom they said was Foote's boyfriend, fled the state. Carter is not the father of the toddler, according to Faudskar.

A Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant was issued for Carter because he is on probation, Faudskar said. Court records indicate that Carter pleaded guilty in Olmsted County District Court in March 2019 to a charge of felony domestic abuse no contact order violation. He was sentenced in May of that same year to 21 months in state prison. Records indicate he was released from prison in April of this year.

Police learned Carter was in the area of Columbia, S.C. Working with law enforcement there, Carter was arrested Sunday evening on a Department of Corrections warrant. At the time of his arrest in South Carolina, Carter may have been shot by police. The extent of his injuries were not known Monday morning, but Faudskar said Carter was still alive.

"During the apprehension Mr. Carter was shot by police," Rochester police said in a news release. "He is currently hospitalized in South Carolina."

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina was expected to hold a news conference Monday afternoon. The State newspaper reported that gunfire was reported at a Columbia hotel Sunday night. It is believed that that incident is connected to Carter's arrest, but law enforcement there would not say Sunday night what led to the shooting, or what officers from multiple agencies were doing at the hotel.