ROCHESTER, Minn. — Rochester police are investigating the deaths of a woman and her toddler found in a north Rochester apartment Sunday, Sept. 12.

Family members hadn’t heard from the woman since Thursday. They went to her apartment in the Olympik Village complex on 31st Street Northeast on Sunday afternoon. Unable to get into the lower-level apartment from the door, a relative entered through a bedroom window shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

That’s when a relative found the child unresponsive, and family there called police, they said Sunday outside the apartment. Police found the woman also dead in another part of the apartment. The child did not show any obvious signs of trauma.

Dion Mason, one of the family members who checked on the woman and child Sunday, said it was unusual to not hear from the woman for three days.

“My wife talks to her every day,” Mason said. “I said, ‘baby, let’s check on this girl.’”

Mason said what they found was a “nightmare.”

The toddler, a “pretty, pretty little girl,” was gone.

The Rochester Crime Scene Unit was on scene Sunday afternoon. Investigators cordoned off the area and marked evidence including tire tracks near the window family members used to enter the apartment.

The woman, in her 20s, had moved with her child to Rochester from Wisconsin, friends and family on the scene said.

Police have not released names of the victims nor declared the deaths homicides.