MOORHEAD — A Moorhead woman is looking for help to find the people responsible for stealing a pink 3-wheeled bike from her front yard.

While Moorhead police were able to recover the bike Tuesday, Sept. 8, it was found damaged and spray painted.

The owner, BryAnn Church, had recently bought and installed high-end security cameras. The footage shows two people lurking near the house before one of them cuts the cable on the locked bike.

The bike is her primary way of getting around, as Church suffered a stroke shortly after she was born that paralyzed the left side of her body. The bike has been modified so the brakes were moved to the right-handed handlebar.