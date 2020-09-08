Shots were fired in multiple incidents over the weekend, along with a fatal stabbing in Bagley, according to releases from local law enforcement offices. Here's a roundup of Labor Day weekend:

No injuries reported after gunfire is exchanged between deputies, suspected carjackers

CASS LAKE -- Gunfire was exchanged between Beltrami County Sheriff's Deputies and alleged carjackers on Friday evening, according to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:24 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle had just been taken by force from its owners while at a business in Cass Lake, the release said. It was also reported that one of the subjects had or threatened use of a knife during the incident.

According to the release, at 9:30 p.m. a Beltrami County deputy located the stolen vehicle in Ten Lakes Township in Beltrami County, north of Cass Lake. A pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the pursuing deputy, striking his squad vehicle. The deputy was uninjured.

At one point during the chase two deputies discharged their firearms and the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. A handgun was recovered from the stolen vehicle, the release said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene and is investigating the shooting. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking.

No one was injured in the incident and two subjects are now in custody. The deputies involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave, the release said.

The Leech Lake and Blackduck Police Departments assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.

Burglary suspect arrested in Bemidji

BEMIDJI -- A man was arrested after an armed robbery at a residence on Sunday.

Stanley Donnell, 21, of Bemidji, reportedly stole multiple firearms from a residence, before opening fire on a man, according to a release from the Bemidji Police Department.

At 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, officers responded to a report of an alleged burglary at the 700 block of 18th Street NW.

According to the release, a caller informed officers that he observed a Native American male exiting the back door of his neighbor’s house carrying multiple firearms. When he asked the man what he was doing, Donnell fired one shot from a 12-gauge shotgun into the ground then pointed the shotgun directly at him. Donnell asked him to leave the area and then left southbound towards 15th Street NW, the release said.

As of 11 p.m. Sunday, the suspect was in custody, according to a post on the Bemidji Police Department Facebook page. Donnell is facing charges of theft, assault with a dangerous weapon and burglary.

Bagley woman dies in stabbing, suspect in custody

BAGLEY -- A woman in Bagley is dead after being stabbed by her neighbor Monday night. The suspect is currently in custody awaiting booking, according to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Bagley Police Department responded to a medical emergency following a dispute on the 14000 block of 336th Street in Bagley.

According to the release, officers made contact with an individual who became uncooperative and fled on foot. When searching a neighboring residence for the subject, officers heard a woman inside the house yelling and observed a struggle between the woman and the previously encountered individual.

Officers then attempted to subdue the individual with a taser. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim before running from the residence and into a wooded area. Officers provided first aid to the victim who was transported to the Sanford Hospital in Bagley where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Authorities searched for the suspect through the night and the individual was found near Erbo just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The victim’s name is being withheld until her family has been notified. An autopsy will be performed by the University of North Dakota department of forensic pathology, the release said.

According to the report, the suspect was transported to the Clearwater County Jail and is expected to be charged with second-degree murder. The Pioneer typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff's Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force and Bagley Police Department.