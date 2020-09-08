BAGLEY -- A woman in Bagley is dead after being stabbed by her neighbor Monday night. The suspect is currently in custody awaiting booking, according to a release from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7, officers from the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Bagley Police Department responded to a medical emergency following a dispute on the 14000 block of 336th Street in Bagley.

According to the release, officers made contact with an individual who became uncooperative and fled on foot. When searching a neighboring residence for the subject, officers heard a woman inside the house yelling and observed a struggle between the woman and the previously encountered individual.

Officers then attempted to subdue the individual with a taser. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim before running from the residence and into a wooded area. Officers provided first aid to the victim who was transported to the Sanford Hospital in Bagley where she was pronounced dead, according to the release.

Authorities searched for the suspect through the night and the individual was found near Erbo just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The victim’s name is being withheld until her family has been notified. An autopsy will be performed by the University of North Dakota department of forensic pathology, the release said.

According to the report, the suspect was transported to the Clearwater County Jail and is expected to be charged with second-degree murder. The Pioneer typically does not name suspects until they are charged.

The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff's Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force and Bagley Police Department.