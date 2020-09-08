EBRO, Minn. — One woman has died after police say she was stabbed by a man on the run from a neighboring disturbance just as officers were trying to subdue the suspect with a stun gun.

According to a news release from the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, the incident began about 8:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7, as officers were called to a medical emergency and dispute in the 14000 block of 336th Street, which is just south of the Shooting Star Casino Bagley.

Officers from the Bagley Police Department and Clearwater Sheriff's Office responded and, according to the sheriff's office, made contact with the individual, who became uncooperative and fled on foot. Officers say they were checking a neighboring residence for the subject when they heard a female inside the house yelling and observed a struggle inside the home between a woman and the man previously encountered in the first home.

The release states officers made entry into the residence and attempted to subdue the man with a stun gun; the man brandished a knife and stabbed the woman before running from the residence and into a wooded area.

Officers provided first aid to the victim, who was taken to Sanford Bagley Medical Center in Bagley, where she was pronounced dead. The victim was transported to the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology for autopsy. Her name is being withheld until positive identification and notification of next of kin.

At about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, officers found the suspect. He was taken into custody and transported to the Clearwater County Jail, where he is expected to be charged with second degree murder. Officers say the suspect’s name will be released after the individual is officially booked into the jail.

The Clearwater Sheriff Office was assisted by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Minnesota State Patrol, Polk County Sheriff Office, White Earth Tribal Police Department, FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force and Bagley Police Department.

Ebro is between Fosston, Minn., and Bagley, Minn., along U.S. Highway 2.