BEMIDJI -- An alleged daytime burglary on Sunday has Bemidji police searching for the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, according to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin.

At 2:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, Bemidji Police Officers responded to a report of an alleged burglary at the 700 block of 18th Street NW.

According to the release, the caller informed officers that he observed a Native American male exiting the back door of his neighbor’s house carrying multiple firearms. When he asked the man what he was doing, the suspect fired one shot from a 12-gauge shotgun into the ground then pointed the shotgun directly at him. The suspect told him to leave the area and then left southbound towards 15th Street NW, the release said.

The suspect is described at a Native American male in his late 20s to early 30s with a thin build and weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black shaved hair and a mustache, the release said. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

According to the release, the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who sees this individual or knows of his current location should contact law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information about this crime can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at www.crimestoppersmn.org, by calling the toll free phone number (800) 222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit smartphone app.

All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000.

"The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while doing the right thing," the release said.