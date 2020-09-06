CASS LAKE -- Gunfire was exchanged between Beltrami County Sheriff's Deputies and alleged carjackers on Friday evening, according to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Ernie Beitel.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 9:24 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle had just been taken by force from its owners while at a business in Cass Lake, the release said. It was also reported that one of the subjects had or threatened use of a knife during the incident.

According to the release, at 9:30 p.m. a Beltrami County deputy located the stolen vehicle in Ten Lakes Township in Beltrami County, north of Cass Lake. A pursuit ensued and the occupants of the vehicle began shooting at the pursuing deputy, striking his squad vehicle. The deputy was uninjured.

At one point during the chase two deputies discharged their firearms and the suspect’s vehicle became disabled. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident. A handgun was recovered from the stolen vehicle, the release said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension responded to the scene and is investigating the shooting. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the carjacking.

No one was injured in the incident and two subjects are now in custody. The deputies involved in the incident are on standard administrative leave, the release said.

The Leech Lake and Blackduck Police Departments assisted the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office during the pursuit.