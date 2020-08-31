PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. — A Parkers Prairie, Minn., man has reached a nearly $1.6 million settlement in a federal civil rights lawsuit against Otter Tail County after he alleged a sheriff's deputy used excessive force during a 2018 arrest.

Kameron Boudin sued the county earlier this year, alleging that Otter Tail County sheriff's deputy Jeremias "J.J." Krupich punched Boudin several times in the face and forehead while Boudin was lying on his back during a December 2018 incident, restrained by Krupich. The suit said Krupich's actions led to a serious brain injury, mental health problems and other significant physical trauma for Boudin.

"We're not unhappy with the settlement," said Boudin's attorney, Robert Bennett of Minneapolis. "We would've liked to have gotten a little bit more and they would've liked to have paid a little less, which is usually the case when you settle. It's not an insubstantial amount."

The money will be paid by the Minnesota County Intergovernmental Trust, which provides insurance for counties and associated public entities. The county's liability limit was $2 million.

Otter Tail County administrator Nicole Hansen said the county agreed to a $1.595 million settlement. She said the settlement is not an admission of liability.

"While Otter Tail County believes it is likely they would have prevailed at trial, the County faced the possibility of a large costly verdict with substantial attorney fees to Mr. Boudin’s attorney and the decision to settle the case brings closure for everyone involved without facing the uncertainty of a jury trial," Hansen said in a written statement.

The incident happened Dec. 13, 2018, in Boudin's home after authorities were looking for Boudin in connection with a bar fight earlier that night in Parkers Prairie, a town of about 1,000 people in southeast Otter Tail County, 20 miles north of Alexandria. Law enforcement found Boudin partially hiding under a bed in his home.

The lawsuit alleged Krupich straddled Boudin in the presence of other officers and punched him "a number of times in the face and forehead ... with such force to shatter Boudin's frontal sinuses and orbital walls." The suit includes illustrations and graphic descriptions of Boudin's injuries and surgery.

Boudin underwent facial trauma surgery at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo three days after his arrest to repair extensive broken bones in his head and face. The surgery left Boudin with 27 screws and seven plates in his head, the suit says.

"They basically had to peel his face off to repair the damage," Bennett said

The lawsuit said Boudin has suffered outbursts, as well as behavior and personality changes since the incident. All are known consequences of frontal lobe injuries, according to the suit.

Boudin, a disabled Marine combat veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, has suffered post-concussion syndrome and possibly post-traumatic stress disorder, his lawyer said.

Krupich left the Otter Tail County sheriff's department prior to the lawsuit being filed in February of this year.

Bennett claimed his client and the county brought the matter to mediation in 2019, but the county rejected the settlement and asked Bennett to not file a lawsuit. When he wouldn't agree, Bennett said, Boudin was charged with two counts of fifth-degree assault, one count of disorderly conduct and one count of fleeing a peace officer.

"The timing shows they are retaliatory in nature," the lawsuit said.

Bennett said his client is glad the lawsuit is over.

"You don't want to have a settlement for more than a million dollars because you suffered injuries. My client has had some very serious issues. This doesn't make it better," Bennett said. "It helps that the officer is no longer an officer anymore, but how do you balance the money in exchange for life-changing injuries?"

The lawsuit said that when Boudin closes his eyes "he sees bad things happening around him," according to the suit. Boudin also said he suffered from double vision, needed around-the-clock assistance and couldn't work or drive.

Bennett is a noted civil rights attorney, known for winning a $20 million settlement with the city of Minneapolis on behalf of the family of Justine Ruszczyk. She was shot by a Minneapolis police officer in July 2017. It was the largest settlement of a case involving a fatal police shooting nationwide, according to the Robins Kaplan law firm for which Bennett works. Bennett also secured a $3 million settlement in the fatal police shooting death of Philando Castile in 2016 in a St. Paul suburb.