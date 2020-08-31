LONG PRAIRIE, Minn. — Authorities are still searching for the suspect who shot and killed one person and wounded another near Long Prairie, Minn., Saturday, Aug. 29.

Shortly after Todd County deputies responded to the call of shots fired Saturday, they stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Highway 71 and Riverside Drive.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle had been shot. The driver, who as of Monday afternoon had not yet been identified, was taken to Long Prairie Hospital. The passenger, also not identified, was pronounced dead during the traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office.

The initial investigation determined that the two gunshot victims had arranged to meet acquaintances in Long Prairie for an apparent drug transaction.

Todd County sheriff’s deputies, working with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, believe the suspect(s) were known to the victims and that it is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing and as of Monday, Aug. 31. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call the Todd County Sheriff’s Office at 320-732-2158.