BEMIDJI, Minn. — An early morning shooting has Bemidji police searching for suspects that as of late Saturday morning, Aug. 29, were still at large.

The Bemidji Police Department posted information on its Facebook page, saying at approximately 4:12 a.m., Bemidji police officers and Beltrami County Deputies responded to the area of 2830 Ridgeway Avenue on a report of numerous gun shots.

When they got there, officers say they discovered a 19-year-old man who had been shot multiple times; he was transported to Sanford hospital, where he was treated and released.

The man who was shot refused to cooperate with detectives or give any information related to the shooting, according to police, who say detectives have discovered that the shooting appears to be the result of a verbal altercation between the victim and another male outside the entrance of the 2830 Ridgeway Apartments.

They say the suspect arrived at this location in what appears to be a gold or silver Cadillac 4-door sedan. He was wearing a tan plaid short sleeve shirt, black shorts and a red and black baseball cap. Officers say after the shooting, the suspect fled the area in the Cadillac with an unknown driver. Police are calling him armed and dangerous.

A second male, wearing a red sweatshirt, is also present just before the shooting, according to the Bemidji Police Department, which is seeking the public’s help in identifying these individuals and the vehicle.

If you have information about these crimes you can report it and stay anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org, by calling the toll free phone number 1-800-222-TIPS [8477]; or by using the P3 Tip Submit app installable on all smartphones. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000. The Bemidji Police Department encourages you to submit information to Crime Stoppers so you are free of retribution and remain safe while ‘doing the right thing’.