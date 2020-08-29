FARGO -- South Dakota billionaire and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford has been under investigation within the past year for child pornography, according to multiple published reports Friday night.

Sanford, namesake to the nation's largest rural nonprofit health care system, has not been charged with any crimes. Thus far, few details have been made public about the circumstances that led to the investigation.

ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power, cited four anonymous sources as part of their report and noted that investigators with the South Dakota attorney general's Division of Criminal Investigation obtained a search warrant and ultimately referred the case to the U.S. Department of Justice for further investigation.

The Argus Leader newspaper, based in Sioux Falls where Sanford Health also has headquarters, reported Friday evening that the investigation also expanded to Arizona and California, where Sanford has homes.

Marty Jackley, a former South Dakota attorney general who is representing Sanford, told the Argus Leader that little is known about any state or federal inquiry relating to Sanford but that the authorities responsible for investigating allegations did not find information or evidence that supported or resulted in any criminal charges.

Sanford, 84, was named one of the country's top 10 philanthropists in 2019 and is known for his contributions to children's charities. He also has ties with influential politicians and Republican leaders.

Over the years, Sanford has given almost $1 billion to Sanford Health, among other charitable causes, and is also the founder and owner of First Premier Bank. The Sanford Health network includes 44 hospitals, 1,400 physicians and more than 200 Good Samaritan Society senior care locations in 26 states and nine countries.

