FARGO — The leader of what North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley called a violent gang that robbed other drug traffickers in the region has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Abbot William Aho, also known as "Boogie," was indicted on seven charges, including running a criminal enterprise, robbery and drug distribution. He was booked into the Cass County Jail.

The 26-year-old Fergus Falls, Minn., man led the criminal gang known as the "Slither Gang" for five months last year, according to the indictment that was unsealed Thursday, Aug. 27.

The indictment said Aho and the gang carried out a string of robberies through threats, violence and brandishing firearms and other dangerous weapons in North Dakota, Minnesota and elsewhere.

The charges say the gang often resorted to home invasions or set up victims to meet at a public places, then robbed them of drugs, money, firearms and personal property. The gang later sold the drugs they stole, the indictment said.

Wrigley said in an interview Friday, Aug. 28, that the indictment is part of a crackdown by his office since he took over last year to "root out the most violent criminals" in the state and region.

The cases often involve firearms and drugs, he said, and also repeat offenders.

Aho's prosecution, Wrigley said, provides a look into unreported in the crime in the region. Many crimes go unreported when they are committed against someone doing something illegal, such as dealing drugs or attempting to hire a prostitute, he said.

The cases sometimes go unreported because the victims are reluctant to tell law officers as they are involved in a criminal offense, too. For every such robbery case reported there are maybe 50 that aren't, Wrigley added.

"We are dramatically increasing federal robbery prosecutions as a result of these focused efforts," he said.

Similar unrelated federal prosecutions, he said, are taking place across the state.

In the indictment released this week involving Aho, other gang members arrested were Sarah Ann Carlson, 21, of Minneapolis; Jared Christopher Kaul, 21, of Fridley, Minn.; and Josiah Thomas Aguilar, 21, of Dilworth.

Carlson is charged with violent robbery, use of a firearm in a violent crime and aiding and abetting. Kaul and Aguilar are charged with robbery and drug distribution, and Aguilar faces an additional charge of using a firearm during a violent crime.

Aho also faces charges of using a firearm in a violent crime, drug distribution and aiding and abetting. He was booked into jail Wednesday, Aug. 26.