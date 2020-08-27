ST. PAUL -- Gov. Tim Walz mobilized the Minnesota National Guard on Wednesday night after people looted downtown Minneapolis businesses, in the wake of a homicide suspect shooting himself.

Police released a graphic video, which showed the man’s suicide, after a crowd gathered and believed it was the police who killed the suspect.

“The rumor was that we shot him,” said John Elder, a Minneapolis police spokesman, but he said no officers fired a shot.

Walz said Wednesday night that people continue to feel pain after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, which spurred protests and riots. It also led to Walz calling up the National Guard.

In Kenosha, Wis., there has been unrest since police shot a Black man, Jacob Blake, on Sunday, leaving him paralyzed.

“Not just Minnesota, but as a nation, this pain continues on,” Walz said, but he said the violence and looting in Minneapolis on Wednesday “has no place in this. … To come together and fix those issues, … they’re not going to be fixed … by spreading false rumors about a situation that was unfolding” that didn’t involve a police shooting.

Walz said he directed about 150 Minnesota State Patrol troopers to provide support in Minneapolis and that the National Guard included a military police unit.

Walz’s deployment of the Guard came after Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced the city was implementing a curfew and that he had requested the National Guard.

Frey implored the crowd to “keep the peace and immediately go home.”

Reports of shots fired, bottles thrown

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo estimated the crowd numbered up to 500 people at its peak.

There were smaller groups of people spread out in different locations as of 11 p.m., said Minnesota Department of Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell. Minneapolis police, state troopers and other law enforcement agencies were working to reestablish calm, including arresting people for curfew violations, he said.

There were still some reports of shots fired, along with bottles being thrown and commercial-grade fireworks being deployed, Schnell said.

Ramps into downtown Minneapolis were blocked Wednesday night by Minnesota Department of Transportation trucks and a highway sign said the curfew was in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Metro Transit announced Blue Line trains would stop operating at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday until further notice. Green Line trains were continuing to run from Union Depot to West Bank Station.

Man shot himself, then crowds gathered

Police found a man, who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in a parking ramp on 10th Street near Target Center, about 6 p.m. on Nicollet Mall between Eighth and Ninth streets, according to Elder.

“As officers converged on the suspect, he displayed a weapon and subsequently shot himself,” Elder said. People nearby scattered.

A crowd gathered, people smashed windows and stores were looted.