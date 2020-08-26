MAHNOMEN, Minn. — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting the White Earth Tribal Police Department in an investigation into the death of a 32-year-old woman in Mahnomen County.

Beth Renee Hill, 32, was found dead Aug. 5 in a bedroom of a rural Mahnomen County home at which she was staying, according to the BCA.

Initial autopsy results revealed "no signs of physical trauma" and investigators are awaiting toxicology results from the University of North Dakota Forensic Pathology Center, according to the statement.

In the statement, the BCA said investigators do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public and expect more information to become available as the medical examiner's work and the investigation progresses.

According to an obituary posted by her family, Hill, of Naytahwaush, loved to wear bright colored clothing in flowery patterns and was a very outgoing, fun-loving individual. She is survived by her five children, mother, father, five sisters, and three brothers.