BEMIDJI -- A second suspect was arrested Friday after multiple gunshots were fired late in the evening of Aug. 17 near the Ridgeway Apartments in Bemidji.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested near Pine Ridge Apartments on Aug. 21. According to the initial report of the shooting, the juvenile fled the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.

Local law enforcement responded to the area of 2830 Ridgeway Avenue NW at 11:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, after a report of numerous gunshots among a group of individuals who were standing outside the Ridgeway Apartment Complex, according to a report from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin.

According to the report, six individuals were involved in a verbal altercation. During the incident, multiple shots were fired from both a shotgun and a handgun.

Upon arrival, officers saw the west entrance glass doors were shattered and located bullet holes in the frame of the doorway.

During the investigation, Michael Fineday, 25, of Bemidji, was arrested for multiple offenses, including providing a false name, fleeing on foot, obstructing justice and two outstanding felony warrants for controlled substances and burglary with a dangerous weapon, the report said.

The Bemidji Police Department said in a release an anonymous tip submitted through Crime Stoppers of Minnesota led to the 16-year-old's arrest.

The juvenile’s reports have been sent to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office for charges.

Local law enforcement encouraged the public to utilize Crime Stoppers to help solve more cases.

“Crime Stoppers invites citizens to turn in information that may speed the solving of cases while saving precious hours of detectives’ time, and protect tipsters from retribution or harm for being known to help the Bemidji Police Department,” the release said. “You are free of retribution and remain safe while doing the right thing.”